First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine, Much cooler, Inland frost

*** Frost Advisory from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for parts of inland VA and NC including the city of Franklin, Southampton, Sussex, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, and Northampton counties. Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Back to sunshine but much cooler through midweek. Gradually warming up through the end of the week.

Much cooler today with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Look for clearing skies today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Lows will fall to the 40s and 30s overnight under mainly clear skies. Frost is possible for inland locations.

Sunny skies continue for Wednesday with highs near 60. Frost is possible again Wednesday night to Thursday morning with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Sunshine will continue for the end of the work week as we gradually warm up. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Thursday, the upper 60s on Friday, and the low 70s this weekend.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Clear, Inland Frost. Lows near 40. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 60. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

