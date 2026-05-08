First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine today, Warming up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to sunshine today. Warming to near 80 this weekend. Another cool down and a few rain chances next week.

A cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs near 70 and a light wind.

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We will warm back to the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies, a few scattered showers, and breezy conditions on Saturday. We will see partly cloudy skies with a lower rain chance and lighter winds on Mother’s Day.

Rain chances go up for Monday as another cold front moves in. Expect cloudy skies with showers and an isolated storm possible. Highs will drop to the low 70s on Monday. We will cool to the upper 60s on Tuesday. 70s and showers return for midweek.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

Tonight: Manly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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