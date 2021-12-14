First Warning Forecast: Back to the 60s Wednesday, even warmer this weekend

First Warning Forecast:

Clouds will build in tonight with lows in the 40s.

We will warm to the low 60s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible at the coast but most of the area will stay dry. The warmup will continue Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with SW winds picking up. Highs will linger in the mid 60s on Friday with more clouds and an isolated shower possible.

Our next big chance for rain is set to move in this weekend with a cold front. Just like this past weekend, temperatures will drop behind the front. We will fall from the low 70s on Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday. The biggest chance for rain will be Saturday night to Sunday morning.