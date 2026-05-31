First Warning Forecast: Beautiful finish to the weekend, tracking showers Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures dip into the 50s tonight.

Humidity will be significantly lower on Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances return on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A round of scattered showers will be possible in the morning with another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Spotty rain chances linger through the middle of the week. By the end of the week, highs will be back near 90 degrees.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar