First Warning Forecast: Below freezing temps continue, weekend snowstorm

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The cold continues, but warmer temperatures are finally in sight.

Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, but northerly winds 10-15 mph will make it feel more like the teens and 20s. We stay dry and partly sunny through the first part of Friday.

Friday afternoon more clouds build in. Snow showers begin as soon as Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 20s. Due to the temperatures alone, we are looking at pure snow chances in coastal Virginia and North Carolina. The Outer Banks could see rain at time in the afternoon when temperatures try to sneak above freezing there, but we are anticipating mainly snow. In fact, the highest snowfall totals are forecast in northeast North Carolina.

Winds will be another component to the storm. Gusts up to 50 mph are forecast along the coast. This could lead to visibility issues in the way of blowing snow.

Sunday marks the first day of February but also a full moon. This will cause tidal flooding which will pose additional concerns on the roads.

We finally reach temperatures above freezing at the start of next week.

