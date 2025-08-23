First Warning Forecast: Below normal temperatures continue

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild with a light breeze. Lows tonight dip into the upper 60s.

Sunday morning will feature a few spotty showers. Rain chances increase mid to late morning and linger into the early afternoon hours. Highs reach the low 80s.

Rain chances will be spotty for the rest of the week. We get a little warmer Monday but below normal temperatures continue for the rest of the week. A strong cold front will cause clear conditions and highs in the 70s mid to late week.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

Newly formed tropical storm Fernand is moving north at 15 mph. It is expected to stay out at sea and remain a tropical storm through early next week before weakening to a tropical depression.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is located a few hundred miles east of the Winward Islands. Some slight development is possible over the next few days as the system jets off to the west. By early next week, conditions become unfavorable for additional strengthening.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...20%

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...20%

