First Warning Forecast: Below normal through Labor Day Weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be warm and comfortable. Isolated showers and storms associated with a cold front fade overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Humidity will be noticeably lower Tuesday. Temperatures will be less warm as well with highs in the low 80s. There will be a few more clouds to start the day but skies get brighter by the afternoon.

A big ridge of high pressure builds in mid to late week bringing sunny and mainly dry conditions. Below normal temperatures and low humidity continue for the rest of the week.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

Tropical Storm Fernand is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves across the north-central Atlantic. Weakening is expected by the middle of the week.

