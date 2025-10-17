First Warning Forecast: Brief warm-up this weekend, rain returns Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mostly clear and cool. Lows tonight will be in the 40s. Clouds increase overnight.

Noticeably more cloud cover will be around Saturday morning, but we’ll remain mostly dry. Skies clear during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Most of Sunday will be dry. It will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Rain returns Sunday night and lingers into early Monday morning but it should be dry by the Monday morning commute!

Another cold front moves through the region Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be back in the 60s late next week.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

A tropical wave located east of the Winward Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and storms. Gradual development is possible over the next several days.

Formation chance through48 hours...LOW...near 0%

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...30%

A non-tropical area of low pressure is located well off the east coast of the U.S.There’s a slight chance this system could develop subtropical characteristics over the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...10%

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...10%

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar