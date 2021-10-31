First Warning Forecast: Bright and sunny Sunday, 60s for Trick-or-Treating

First Warning Forecast:

Happy Halloween! Expect lots of sunshine today, with highs in the low 70s. During evening festivities, like trick-or-treating, expect temperatures to be in the low 60s. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s again.

On Monday, a cold front passes through, then Canadian high pressure starts to creep into the Mid-Atlantic. The cold front won't bring us any rain, but it will start to cool us down. Highs Monday in the mid to upper 60s. With cool Canadian air following it, temperatures will continue to gradually drop. Highs Tuesday in the low 60s to highs Wednesday in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will also drop from the upper 40s at the start of the week to the mid 40s by the middle of the week.

There will be a few weaker disturbances passing through at times next week. They could bring us a few showers here and there, likely Tuesday afternoon/evening, Thursday, and Friday. We'll also notice more cloud cover toward the end of the workweek.