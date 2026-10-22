First Warning Forecast: Bright, sunny conditions continue, highs in the mid 60s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Sunny and breezy conditions continue. Highs will continue to trend slightly below normal. Rain chances remain low for now...

Thursday will be gorgeous and sunny. We'll see northerly winds 5-15 mph through the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Nuisance tidal flooding concerns persist but subside over the weekend. Rain chances remain low with plenty of sunshine through the end of the week.

Temperatures will trend a few degrees below normal with highs in the mid to upper 60s through next week.

2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Subtropical storm Josephine is forecast to gradually weaken later this week. It's track takes it northeast toward open waters.

A trough of low pressure several hundred miles east of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some development is possible in the next day or two.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10%

Formation chance through 7 days...low...10%

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar