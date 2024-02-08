First Warning Forecast: Building clouds and a warming trend to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend to end the week. Tracking showers for the weekend and rain to start next week.

A cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will warm to the mid 50s this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds building through the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Highs will climb to the low 60s on Friday, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We will warm to mid and upper 60s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as a cold front moves in. Highs will drop to the upper 50s on Sunday, behind the front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

The biggest rain chance will be Monday as an area of low pressure moves over the Southeast. Showers will linger into Tuesday morning, then skies will clear. Highs will stay in the 50s early next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

