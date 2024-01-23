First Warning Forecast: Building clouds today, Warming to the 70s later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend this week. Several rain chances to end the work week and this weekend.

Another chilly start in the 20s and 30s, but not as cold as yesterday morning. Highs will warm to the low 50s today, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

We will reach the mid 60s tomorrow with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower possible.

Temperatures will climb to near 70 for Thursday and Friday, 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and breezy conditions as SW winds pick up.

Our cloudy and soggy stretch continues for the weekend as an area of low pressure slides up the East Coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible both days. As of now, the highest rain chance will be Saturday PM to Sunday AM. Highs will drop to the 50s this weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10



