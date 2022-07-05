First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity, Several storms chances

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very summer-like pattern for the rest of the week with more heat, more humidity, and several chances for storms.

Temperatures will climb to the low 90s today, just a degree or two above normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible late in the day.

The heat and humidity return in a big way on Wednesday. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and storms moving in for the afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

We will be stuck in a pattern of heat, humidity, and storm chances to end the week. Highs will linger in the upper 80s to low 90s and it will stay muggy. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

An approaching cold front will break us out of that pattern this weekend. Expect scattered showers and storms Saturday but clearing skies on Sunday. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

