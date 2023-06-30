Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity, Storms this weekend

Posted at 4:56 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 04:56:05-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Feeling more like summer this weekend with rain and storm chances building. Heat index to the triple digits to start next week.

We will see a mix of hazy sunshine and partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

We are back to the summer-like pattern for the weekend and early next week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday. With the building humidity it will feel more like the 90s to triple digits. Scattered showers and storms will return, mainly in the afternoons to evenings.

The summer-like stretch continues for Independence Day. Highs will reach the low 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
A surface trough continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms a couple of hundred miles to the SSE of Bermuda. This system is expected to develop into a broad area of low pressure during the next couple of days at it moves NE. However, upper-level winds do not appear conducive for additional development into a tropical or subtropical cyclone.
Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)
Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)
 

