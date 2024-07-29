First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity again this week. A typical summer stretch with several chances for scattered showers and storms.

A nice start to the week! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Humidity will be okay today but climbing for the rest of the week.

Partly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will return to the upper 80s with more humidity.

Highs will climb to the 90s for the end of the work week with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible each day. This “summer-like” stretch will continue into the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tropical Update

Watching an area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for development and a tropical depression could form mid to late week while the system is near the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, or the southeastern Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

