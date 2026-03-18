First Warning Forecast: Chilly again today, Warmer to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly through midweek but warming up to end the week. Climbing to the 70s this weekend.

Another chilly day today with highs in the mid 40s, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds today with more cloud cover in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will climb for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s on Thursday and the low 60s on Friday. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The warming trend continues for the weekend with highs near 70 on Saturday and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies this weekend with an isolated shower possible.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

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