First Warning Forecast: Chilly again today, Warming to the 60s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly start to the week but warming to near 60 to end the week. Tracking rain for Friday.

Our cool stretch continues with highs in the upper 40s again today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with more sun inland and more clouds near the coast. It will be breezy again today with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will try to reach 50 tomorrow with more sunshine in the mix.

A warming trend for the second half of the work week. Highs will climb to the upper 50s on Thursday, and near 60 on Friday. Tracking rain set to moving in overnight Thursday to Friday morning. Wind will also kick up again for Friday.

The weekend looks nice, but cooler. Highs will dip to the low 50s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Mid 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

