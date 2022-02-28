First Warning Forecast: Chilly and sunny today, Warming back to the 60s this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A mainly dry work week with another warming trend, from the 40s to near 70. Watching a few showers for the weekend with even warmer temperatures.

Plenty of sunshine today, but still chilly and breezy. Highs will only reach the mid 40s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will warm to near 60 tomorrow with a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Wednesday with sunny skies.

WTKR News 3

A cold front will move through the region Thursday to Friday. Rain chances will be slim, but we will see some extra clouds and a temperature drop. Expect highs in the low 60s on Thursday, dropping to the upper 40s on Friday.

WTKR News 3

We will warm back to the 60s and even 70s this weekend as a warm front lifts through. The front will bring in some extra clouds (partly to mostly cloudy skies) and the chance for a few spotty showers. We are tracking a bigger rain chance for early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 60. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

