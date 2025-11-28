First Warning Forecast: Chilly Black Friday temperatures

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We’re off to a cool start this weekend with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. High temperatures this afternoon reach the middle 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine all day long.

Saturday will be cool and sunny. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s, and highs will be in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly dry and sunny, but there will be a slight chance of showers in the evening.Temperatures will be warmer with lows near 40 and highs in the 60s.

Next week will start out dry but we’re tracking widespread rainfall around Tuesday.

