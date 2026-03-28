First Warning Forecast: Chilly Sunday morning, back to the 80s midweek

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be cool and breezy. Lows tonight dip into the 30s, prompting a freeze warning for Dare County.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. We hang onto the bright and sunny skies all day long.

A warm up begins early next week with highs reaching the 80s by Wednesday. Due to the warmer temperatures, pollen levels will be elevated particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms return with a front mid to late next week. Rain chances stick around through the start of the upcoming weekend as the frontal boundary stalls out.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar