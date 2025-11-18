First Warning Forecast: Chilly & sunny today, Showers Wednesday morning

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and cool again today. Tracking rain to start Wednesday. Warming to the 60s to end the week.

A cold start this morning with temperatures ranging from the 40s to 20s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s today. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds building in this afternoon to evening.

Scattered showers will move through early Wednesday morning (3 am to 7 am). Clouds will clear out tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Expect a mix of clouds for Thursday and Friday with highs warming from the low 60s on Thursday to the upper 60s on Friday.

Another chance for showers is set to move in on Saturday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

