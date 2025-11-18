Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Chilly & sunny today, Showers Wednesday morning

Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph (2).png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Sunny and cool again today. Tracking rain to start Wednesday. Warming to the 60s to end the week.

A cold start this morning with temperatures ranging from the 40s to 20s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s today. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds building in this afternoon to evening.

Day Planner - AM.png

Scattered showers will move through early Wednesday morning (3 am to 7 am). Clouds will clear out tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

Expect a mix of clouds for Thursday and Friday with highs warming from the low 60s on Thursday to the upper 60s on Friday.

Temperature Bar Graph (2).png

Another chance for showers is set to move in on Saturday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast