First Warning Forecast: Chilly temps continue, rain returns Tuesday night

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening mostly clear skies allow low temperatures to fall into the 30s area wide.

After a chilly start to Tuesday, highs reach the mid 50s. Showers return late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday morning. Skies clear by Wednesday afternoon.

Spotty shower chances linger through the upcoming weekend. Scattered showers are looking likely Saturday morning.

