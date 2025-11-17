First Warning Forecast: Chilly temps continue, rain returns Tuesday night

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
This evening mostly clear skies allow low temperatures to fall into the 30s area wide.
After a chilly start to Tuesday, highs reach the mid 50s. Showers return late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday morning. Skies clear by Wednesday afternoon.
Spotty shower chances linger through the upcoming weekend. Scattered showers are looking likely Saturday morning.
Let's connect on social media!
Forecaster Derrah Getter:
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
For weather updates on X: HERE
Follow me on Instagram: HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar