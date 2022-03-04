First Warning Forecast: Chilly today but warming up this weekend, Several rain chance next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly today, but another big warm-up this weekend. Most of the weekend will be dry but rain chance increase for next week.

Much cooler today with highs in the upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a few extra clouds this morning but most of the day will be sunny. It will also be breezy this morning, but winds will relax through the day.

WTKR News 3

We will warm back to the 60s and 70s this weekend as a warm front lifts through from south to north. The front will bring in extra clouds (partly to mostly cloudy skies) and the chance for a few spotty showers. Winds will be light on Saturday but will ramp up on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

It will be warm and windy on Monday with highs near 80, almost 25 degrees above normal for this time of year. A cold front will bring in a bigger rain chance and another temperature drop on Tuesday. Rain chances will linger with temperatures in the 50s for midweek.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny, Chilly, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

