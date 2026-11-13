First Warning Forecast: Chilly weekend, wind chill values as low as the mid 20s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Friday night, will be the coldest we've seen since March. A freeze warning is in place for several counties across inland Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

Temperatures fall to the 30s tonight with wind chill values as low as the upper 20s.

High temperatures Saturday will only reach the low to mid 50s. We'll see lots of sunshine and more clouds during the afternoon. Rain chances will be low.

Sunday morning will be chilly with low temperatures in the 30s. We'll see wind chill values near the upper 20s once again. Highs will reach the mid 50s. We'll see the sun in the morning and clouds during the afternoon.

Highs will remain in the 50s through much of next week with low rain chances.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar