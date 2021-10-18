First Warning Forecast: Clear and chilly tonight, temps in the 40s & 50s

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature clear skies and a nearly full Hunter's moon. It will be chilly once again with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be very seasonal with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Expect a few clouds to build in on Wednesday as winds turn to the southwest. This turn in winds will help boost highs to the mid 70s. More sunshine will break out on Thursday, and it will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Watching a possible disturbance on Friday which could bring a few showers. Keeping a slight 30 percent chance. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Looking cooler and mostly dry heading into the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 60s.