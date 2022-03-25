Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Clearing out today, Much cooler this weekend

Wx Mostly Cloudy 3.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:23 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 04:23:43-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Much cooler and windy this weekend. Clearing out today but tracking a few showers for Saturday.

We will start today with mostly cloudy skies and leftover showers. Most of the rain will be in NC and along the coast. We should see more sunshine breaking out by midday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s today, not as warm as yesterday but still above normal for this time of year.

Even cooler air will settle in this weekend. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday. Expect sunshine in the morning with more clouds and scattered showers by the afternoon to evening as a cold front moves through. Winds will kick up tomorrow, west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Sunday. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, but it will still be windy with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will start next week in the 50s but climb back to the 60s and 70s by midweek.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Showers, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)
UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home