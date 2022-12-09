First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and cooler today, Even cooler next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few smaller rain chances to end the week. Even cooler air moves in early next week.

Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible this morning. Skies will clear for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s today.

The cooler air sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. Both days will have a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with spotty showers possible.

Even cooler air is set to move in early next week. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front is set to move in on Thursday, bringing us the next significant chance for rain.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

