First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and cooler today, Warming to the 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another dry work week as we warm from the 70s to the 80s. Tracking rain for the upcoming weekend.

Look for clearing skies this morning, with sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 70s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday but near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

We will see lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. It will be windy tomorrow with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

The sunny and dry stretch will continue through midweek with lighter winds and highs warming from the mid 70s to the low 80s. Highs will reach the mid 80s by Friday with building clouds.

Our next rain chance is set to move in with a cold front this weekend. As of now, showers are likely Saturday PM to Sunday AM. Highs will drop from the low 80s on Saturday to the low 70s on Sunday (behind the cold front).



Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 50. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

