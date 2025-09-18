First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and warming to the 80s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and a warming trend to end the week.

We will start with clouds this morning, but skies will clear throughout the day. Highs will warm to the upper 70s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon.

Friday looks like the nicest day of the week! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

The weekend looks pretty good. Expect partly cloudy skies with just a slim rain chance. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 70s. It will be breezy with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is centered about 845 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A motion between WNW and NW is expected for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, but some gradual intensification is forecast late in the weekend.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Friday morning. Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend through the middle of next week while it moves WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

