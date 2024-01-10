First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and windy today, Rain returns Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies, but still windy today. Tracking another round of rain Friday to Saturday.

Leftover clouds and showers this morning, but we will return to sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s today, near normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today, mainly west at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week! Expect mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and highs in the mid 50s.

Another round of rain is set to move in Friday PM to Saturday AM. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday night. The wind will ramp up again with gusts to 40 mph possible.

Look for clearing skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s and windy. We will see more sunshine on Sunday, but highs will only reach the upper 40s.



Today: Clearing, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 15-25G35

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15



