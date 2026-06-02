First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, cooler, and windy today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooling to the 70s for the first part of the week. Climbing to the 90s to end the week.

Clearing skies, cooler, and breezy today. Leftover clouds this morning should clear out by midday with lots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will only reach 70 today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gust to 30 mph.

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Temperatures will warm up through the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday, and near 90 on Friday. We will see mostly sunny skies with lighter wind.

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The hot air sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. Our next chance for rain is set to move in late Sunday to Monday with a cold front.

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Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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