Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies overnight, sunshine and near 60 Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
WTKR News 3
wx-night sky.png
Posted at 6:17 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 18:17:21-05

First Warning Forecast:
After another gloomy day, skies will finally clear overnight tonight as temperatures drop to the freezing mark.

Horiz Planner - Daypart.png

The second half of the week will be very nice. Expect sunny skies with highs near 60 Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will climb to the mid 60s on Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day (2).png

We are keeping a close eye on Sunday. A cold front is set to move through the region Saturday night to Sunday and an area of low pressure will track across the Southeast on Sunday. This could bring us another chance for a rain/snow mix to end the weekend.

Model VS Model (2).png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories