First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies this evening

As what's left of the coastal low moves out today, the clouds will clear out this evening. Bright sunshine returns heading into the weekend.
Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
Despite a gloomy start to the day, we’ll see more sun to finish.

This afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 70s. The coastal low is slowly moving out to sea so the clouds will hang around for a little while longer. By this evening, we’ll see more sunshine, and Friday will not disappoint.

Friday and Saturday will be our brightest days this week. High temperatures reach the mid 80s Friday with mostly sunny conditions and near 80 Saturday. The weekend will be mostly dry, but a few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday as an approaching cold front stalls out.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:
Tropical storm Gabrielle is struggling to become better organized. Little strengthening is expected through the end of the week. Early next week, the storm is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by the end of the week. Some slow development of this system is possible as it moves WNW across the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...near 0%
Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...20%

