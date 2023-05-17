First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies today, A cooler end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler and breezy end to the work week. Tracking showers for Friday and the weekend. Warming back to near 80 early next week.

Leftover showers are moving out early this morning and clouds will break up through midday. Highs will only reach the low 70s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be breezy today with a north to NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Highs will struggle to reach 70 on Thursday with a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy with an east wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

More clouds will build in for Friday with showers, mainly along the coast (higher rain chances east, lower chances west). Highs will return to near 70 and it will be breezy.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances linger for the weekend as a stationary front stalls along the coast and a cold front approaches from the west. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s, closer to normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Today: AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

