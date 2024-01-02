First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies today, Showers return Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Several rain chances and several windy days this week.

Showers should move out early this morning with clouds clearing out by midday. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon but it will be cooler and breezy. Highs will only reach the mid 40s today with a NW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will bounce back to the low 50s on Wednesday, but we slip right back into the 40s for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and windy conditions are expected on Thursday, mainly in the morning.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track across the Southeast this weekend. We will likely see rain Saturday PM to Sunday AM and the wind will ramp up through the weekend. SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph on Saturday and NW at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph on Sunday.

Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10



