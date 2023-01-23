First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies today, Tracking midweek rain and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies today. Tracking rain and storms for Wednesday. Several windy days this week.

Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few leftover showers possible. Clouds will start to clear out this afternoon with highs in the low 50s, near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with a west to NW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

WTKR News 3

Tomorrow will be one of our nicer days this week. Highs will return to the low 50s with a few clouds and light winds.

Rain returns on Wednesday as an area of low-pressure slides up the East Coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain likely by midday and through the afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times with a risk for strong to severe storms. Winds will crank up through the day with gusts to 30+ mph.

WTKR News 3

Rain will move out and skies will start to clear on Thursday, but it will still be very windy. Expect west winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 30+ mph.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/NW 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

