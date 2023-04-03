First Warning Forecast: Climbing back to near 80 degrees

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to near 80 for midweek. Tracking a cold front for Thursday. Watching rain chances for Easter weekend.

Look for building clouds today, mostly sunny in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will warm to the low 70s, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Expect a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with isolated showers possible, mainly in the morning. Highs will climb to the upper 70s. Highs will reach 80 on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front is set to move in on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are expected, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to the upper 70s ahead of the front, but cooler air will move in behind it.

Showers will linger on Friday morning with a mix of clouds throughout the day. Highs will only reach near 60 and NE winds will pick up.

The cold front will stall out to our south as we head into the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds and showers may linger depending on how far north or south the front stalls out.



Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15



Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

