First Warning Forecast: Clouds & a few showers today, Cooler & windy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few showers today. Cooling down for midweek. Warm again to end the week.

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers possible (mainly for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore). Highs will reach the low 70s around midday then start to fall this afternoon. The wind will kick up today, mainly west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow and it will still be windy. Sunshine and 60s on Thursday, but the wind will finally relax.

The sunshine continues for Friday, and we start a warming trend. Highs will climb to the mid 70s to end the work week.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies and another windy day as a cold front approaches.

Highs will drop back to the low 70s for Easter Sunday. Expect a mix of clouds, slim rain chances, and a cool breeze.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-20 G30

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Trees)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

