First Warning Forecast: Clouds and showers to end the week and start the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy end to the week with clouds and showers. Temperature swings from the 50s to 60s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies today with areas of patchy fog, drizzle, and scattered showers. Highs will climb to around 60, near normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Highs will warm to the upper 60s tomorrow, before a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop through the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers.

Clouds should clear out early Sunday morning, so most of the day will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

WTKR News 3

We are tracking another round of rain later Tuesday to Wednesday of next week. It looks like the weather will be nice for Thanksgiving.

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W/N 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR