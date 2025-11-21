Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Clouds and showers to end the week and start the weekend

Friday Morning Weather Webcast
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A gloomy end to the week with clouds and showers. Temperature swings from the 50s to 60s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies today with areas of patchy fog, drizzle, and scattered showers. Highs will climb to around 60, near normal for this time of year.

Highs will warm to the upper 60s tomorrow, before a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop through the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers.

Clouds should clear out early Sunday morning, so most of the day will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

We are tracking another round of rain later Tuesday to Wednesday of next week. It looks like the weather will be nice for Thanksgiving.

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W/N 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

