First Warning Forecast: Clouds clear overnight, additional rain chances midweek

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, several coastal flood alerts are in effect. Gusty northeasterly winds will lead to some nuisance to minor tidal flooding.

Clouds clear out overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with highs around the mid 60s.

Another chance of rain arrives midweek. Scattered shower chances increase Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Highs hover near 70 degrees through the end of the week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar