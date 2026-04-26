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First Warning Forecast: Clouds clear overnight, additional rain chances midweek

Clouds clear overnight. We'll see plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Today will start off with a few showers and cloudy skies. A cooler pattern is settling into the region for the next week or two. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 50s for most of the day. Showers clear out by the afternoon, but clouds will linger until tonight. Winds will pick up during the afternoon, out of the NE at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with clearing skies and breezy conditions staying in place.
First Warning Forecast: Cold and damp Sunday
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Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, several coastal flood alerts are in effect. Gusty northeasterly winds will lead to some nuisance to minor tidal flooding.

Clouds clear out overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with highs around the mid 60s.

Another chance of rain arrives midweek. Scattered shower chances increase Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Highs hover near 70 degrees through the end of the week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

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