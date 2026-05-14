First Warning Forecast: Clouds, cooler, and breezy today, Near 90 this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds, cooler, and breezy today. A big warming trend to end the week, with highs near 90 this weekend.

Much cooler today with highs in the upper 60s. Expect a mix of clouds with a few showers possible. It will still be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

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A step warmer tomorrow with high in the low to mid 70s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds Friday. It will still be breezy with the NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

More sunshine and even warmer this weekend. Highs will climb to the mid 80s on Saturday and to near 90 on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with very slim rain chances and a SW wind at 5 to 15 mph.

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We could see a stretch of 90 degree days to start next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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