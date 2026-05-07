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First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and falling temperatures today

Cloudy skies with showers. Temperatures falling to the 50s. Back to sunshine with highs near 70 Friday. Warming to near 80 this weekend.
First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and falling temperatures today
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A gloomy day with cloudy skies, showers, and cooler temperatures. Back to sunshine on Friday. Warming to near 80 this weekend.

Cloudy skies today with on and off showers as a cold front slides through the region. Rain could be heavy at times with a stray thunderstorm possible. Temperatures will drop from the 60s to the 50s through the day.

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Friday looks nice. We will return to sunshine with highs near 70 and a light wind.

We will warm back to the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower possible both days.

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Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Temperatures falling into the 50s. Winds: N 5-15
Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N/S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yelow)
Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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