First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and falling temperatures today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy day with cloudy skies, showers, and cooler temperatures. Back to sunshine on Friday. Warming to near 80 this weekend.

Cloudy skies today with on and off showers as a cold front slides through the region. Rain could be heavy at times with a stray thunderstorm possible. Temperatures will drop from the 60s to the 50s through the day.

WTKR News 3

Friday looks nice. We will return to sunshine with highs near 70 and a light wind.

We will warm back to the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower possible both days.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Temperatures falling into the 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yelow)

Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR