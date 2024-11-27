Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Cloudy and cooler today, Rain returns for Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Showers return for Thanksgiving. Much cooler to end the week.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today but mainly dry across the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will drop to the upper 50s today, near normal for this time of year.

Another round of rain is set to move in for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with showers throughout the day. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Most of the area should see 0.25” to 0.5” of rainfall. Highs will warm to the mid 60s tomorrow and it will be breezy with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The upcoming weekend looks mostly dry but much cooler. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 40s with overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20. The cold air stays with us for the first half of next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Showers, Storms, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

