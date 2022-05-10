Watch
First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, cool, and windy with more tidal flooding

Posted at 4:51 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 04:51:57-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Cloudy, cool, and windy with more tidal flooding. Rain chances will increase for the end of the week. Warming to the 70s and 80s this weekend.

An area of low pressure continues to linger off the Virginia/Carolina coast, keeping clouds and strong winds. Highs will struggle to hit 60 this afternoon, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with some sunshine inland. A few showers are possible but most of the area will stay dry. It will continue to be very windy with NNE winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35+ mph. We will see another round of tidal flooding near our afternoon/evening high tide, plus very rough surf and overwash on the Outer Banks.

Wednesday will look and feel a lot like today. With strong NNE wind, clouds, and highs near 60. We will see more tidal flooding tomorrow, near our morning and afternoon high tides.

Winds start to relax for the second half of the week, but rain chances will go up. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday with scattered showers. Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Thursday and the mid 70s on Friday. Expect mid 70s to low 80s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NNE 15-25 G35+
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NNE 10-20 G30
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

