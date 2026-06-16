First Warning Forecast: Cloudy & cooler today, Heating up later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cloudy and cooler today. Building heat and humidity later this week. Tracking storms for Friday.

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a spotty shower possible. Highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

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We will warm to near 90 tomorrow. Expect clouds in the morning with more sunshine by midday.

The heat and humidity crank up for Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. The wind will also pick up with gusts to 30 mph.

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Showers and storms move through Friday with a cold front. The biggest storm chances will be the in the afternoon to evening. Highs will drop to the 80s. but it will still be humid.

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Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure located inland near the Texas/Mexico border could re-emerge over the Gulf today. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for the formation of a short-lived tropical storm later today or on Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

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