First Warning Forecast: Coastal flooding and rip currents linger as Hurricane Erin moves away

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hurricane Erin continues moving away but still kicking up rough surf and tidal flooding. Clearing skies, calming wind, and lower humidity to end the week.

The wind will back down, and the skies will clear today. Highs will top out near 80 with lower humidity. We will still see some flooding near high tides times this morning and again tonight. Rough surf and a high risk for rip currents continues.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s this weekend, just below normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms on Sunday.

A cold front on Monday will bring in a small chance for showers and storms but will also bring in another cool down for next week. Expect highs near 80 and low humidity for midweek.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs near 80. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Erin is centered about 435 miles north of Bermuda. On the forecast track, the center of Erin will pass south of Atlantic Canada today and tonight and then race across the north Atlantic waters.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Erin is likely to become post-tropical by tonight but remain a powerful hurricane-force low pressure system through the weekend.

Tracking a tropical wave a couple hundred miles ENE of the northern Leeward Islands.Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend while it moves NW and then north, in between the Lesser Antilles and Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

Tracking a tropical wave located about a thousand miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system could become a tropical depression at any time. The system is expected to move into a less conducive environment later today through Saturday but could reach a slightly more favorable environment again late this weekend into early next week as it moves west.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

A small area of low pressure located well southwest of the Azores is moving through a dry environment and development chances are decreasing. The weak low is likely to dissipate over the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

