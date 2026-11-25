Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** High Wind Warning from 7 pm Wednesday to 1 pm Thursday for parts of the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, Peninsula, Southside, and coastal NE NC.

*** Flood Watch from 7 pm Wednesday to 1 pm Thursday for all of Hampton Roads and NE NC.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory from 6 am Wednesday to 5 am Thursday for parts of SE VA.

*** Coastal Flood Warning from 5 am Thursday to 3 pm Thursday for parts of SE VA and the Outer Banks.

A coastal storm set to bring widespread rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding Wednesday to Thursday.

Mostly cloudy today with showers building in from south to north this afternoon to evening. Winds will continue to pick up today with gusts over 30 mph possible. Highs will climb to near 60 today. Minor level tidal flooding is possible this morning and again tonight near high tide.

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The heaviest rain and strongest winds will be overnight tonight to early Thursday morning. Localized flooding is possible with widespread heavy rain. Winds will continue to ramp up with gusts to 60+ mph possible.

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The biggest coastal flooding threat will be near high tide Thursday morning. Rain will move out from south to north through midday Thursday. It will still be windy with winds shifting from east to south with gusts over 30 mph. Highs will warm to near 70 on Thursday.

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Clearing skies, cooler, but still windy on Friday. High will drop to the mid 50s with a return to sunshine. Expect a SW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. The wind will continue to back down as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 15-25 G35

Tonight: Widespread Rain, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 20-30 G40+

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, AM Rain, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: E/S 15-25 G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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