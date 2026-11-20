Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have another nice day! High temperatures will reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies to start but more clouds build in this evening.

Saturday will be the drier day this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s with spotty showers in the afternoon and evening.

A coastal storm will bring widespread rain on Sunday along with gusty wind and potential coastal flooding. The heaviest rain will arrive late Sunday and into early Monday morning.

Skies clear out Monday afternoon. We'll see much cooler temperatures by Tuesday. Another storm system will likely bring more rain on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday.

2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

A broad area of low pressure formed near Florida. It could become a subtropical or tropical storm over the weekend. Regardless of development, strong winds, dangerous surf, and coastal flooding are likely.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30%

Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50%

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar