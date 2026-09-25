First Warning Forecast: Coastal storm strengthens, flooding, wind gusts 30 mph+

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Major tidal flooding continues Friday. Winds will remain breezy through the weekend with gusts up to 30 mph along the coast.

This evening, we'll see another round of high tidal flooding. Prepare for several roads to be impassible. Don't drive through floodwater.

Flooding persists on Saturday morning. Winds will remain breezy throughout the afternoon with gusts 25-30 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with a little more sunshine.

As the coastal low moves up the east coast, a few showers will remain possible along the coast. We'll be in and out of the clouds all weekend long. Sunday, we have slightly higher shower chances as the low moves inland. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Drier and warmer conditions return early next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar