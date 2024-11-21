First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy heading into the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have a chilly and windy start to the day with high temperatures only in the mid 50s this afternoon. We have a slight chance for a couple of spot showers with building clouds late in the day.

The cool and breezy conditions will stick around as we head into the weekend. We’ll spend the next several days in the 50s with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times. The weekend will be mainly dry. A few sprinkles will be possible Saturday morning, but we’ll see a lot more sunshine on Sunday.

Next week temperatures rebound back into the 60s. Another front sweeps through by the middle of next week reinforcing some cooler air ahead of Thanksgiving.

